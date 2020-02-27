The No. 22 Texas Tech men's basketball team had three players named to the Academic All-Big 12 Honors on Thursday.
Junior Davide Moretti, freshman Kevin McCullar and freshman Andrei Savrasov were all named to the honor, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Guards Moretti and McCullar received first-team honors while Savrasov was named to the second team.
The 2020 Academic All-Big 12 men’s basketball team is comprised of 34 student-athletes. 22 of those players are given first-team honors and the remaining 12 are given second-team honors, according to the release. Moretti is second on the team in scoring, averaging 13 points per game and has started for the last two seasons at Tech.
McCullar and Savrasov were both redshirted last season. McCullar has found his stride as of late starting the last three games and is averaging 5.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. Savrasov has played a minimal role this season, playing in 20 games and averaging around one point and one rebound.
To qualify for this honor, the athlete must maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher and must have participated in at least 20 percent of the team’s games, according to the release. First-year academic students are not eligible for this award.
