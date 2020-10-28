On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference announced their preseason award winners in a press release.
Texas Tech senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva has been named the conference’s preseason Newcomer of the Year, according to the release. He is immediately eligible after graduating this summer.
Santos-Silva transfers into Tech after averaging 12.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game last season at VCU, according to ESPN.
The three-year veteran is averaging 8.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game throughout his career, according to ESPN.
Junior guards Kyler Edwards and Mac McClung were included as honorable mention selections to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team, according to the release.
Edwards is the most experienced Red Raider on the roster and is coming off a sophomore campaign where he averaged 11.4 points, 4.0 points and 3.1 assists per game, according to ESPN.
McClung transfers into Tech after playing two seasons at Georgetown.
In his sophomore season with the Hoyas, he averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, according to ESPN.
McClung is still waiting for an update on his waiver, which would make immediately eligible this season if approved
