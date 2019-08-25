As the Texas Tech soccer team’s first home game of the 2019 season approaches, three seniors have taken leadership roles in hopes of winning the Big 12 title and making it to the NCAA Tournament in their final seasons.
On Aug. 9, head coach Tom Stone named seniors Margaret Begley, Gabbie Puente and Jayne Lydiatt the three team captains, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Each of the three Red Raiders were selected as captains because each student-athlete brought something different to the table that, as a trio, will help lead the team alongside the coaches.
“We’ve got three of the best leaders we’ve had here,” Stone said. “I think (the team) respects the path that these three have taken to become leaders so they’re not going to let them down.”
While the returning members of the Tech soccer team helped lay the foundation for how the newcomers should behave, the team captains are expected to help the younger players with issues they might not want to take to the coaching staff, Stone said.
“(The captains) handle all of those things so they don’t come to the coaches,” Stone said. “Because when things are small and a coach gets involved, they just get huge when they don’t need to be. That’s the thing I really like about our captains.”
One captain, Begley, has missed her past two seasons with the Red Raiders after suffering back-to-back ACL tears, but the redshirt senior’s attitude is what helped her become a leader, Stone said.
“That’s the thing, we actually told (Begley) to be selfish now, like she’s been giving so much to the team for the last years,” Stone said. “We took her on every road trip, she was a leader even though she was out. She’s a big influence in the locker room. Off the field, she’s a baller. She’s so passionate about us winning that now that she’s on the field, we’ve said, ‘Hey Margaret (Begley), it’s okay if you think about yourself a little bit more now. You’ve thought about us for two years.’”
While the coaches have told Begley that she can be selfish this season, Stone said it is hard for her to do so because she is a great teammate.
With Begley’s back-to-back ACL injuries, the defender said she had to accept a different role on the team while she was unable to play on the field. Begley said while she was recovering from her injuries (19 months total), she filmed the games, got closer with her teammates and cheered on the Red Raiders from the bench.
“It means a lot to me because it gives me confidence still, off the field, that I can play a role for the team and that I still mean something to the team,” Begley said regarding being involved while recovering from her injuries. “It just means a lot.”
As the coaches believed in Begley to help lead the Red Raiders, her teammates felt the same way. Fellow team captain, Puente, said Begley will be a great team captain because other players will be able to relate to her when suffering an injury.
“It means so much,” Puente said regarding Begley’s support from the sideline. “Girls on the sideline could easily, like, wallow in self-pity that they are not on the field but when they encourage the girls on the field, we really just feel like a team. So then it makes the girls on the team want to play even harder for the girls that are cheering for them. (Begley) just encourages the team to be a team, so she’s really great about that.”
Stone also named Puente a team captain because of her experience on the team as she has experienced over 50 games with the Red Raiders, entering her fifth year with the team, according to the release.
“I think a lot of (Puente’s) leadership comes from her story,” Stone said, according to the release. “She came here with her sister, redshirted due to injury and has been in and out of the lineup a million times. She’s been in all of their shoes. She’s been a starter, she’s been a non-starter, she’s been injured. She can relate to the whole team, and she can tell them to follow her and she’ll show them how to get where they want to be.”
After finding out she was selected as a team captain, Puente said she felt honored because it made her feel appreciated and trustworthy. As she takes on the new role as a leader, Puente said she hopes to take after her former teammates and captains Janine Beckie, Hannah Devine, Carly Wickenheiser and Brooke Denesik.
“I think because I’ve been here for so long I have so much experience,” Puente said. “So I like to be really personable with the girl. I’ve gone through starting, coming off the bench, so I can relate to a lot of roles. So that’s pretty much how I like to lead, just by individually talking to them, encouraging them and being like, ‘I’ve gone through all of this so I know you can too.’”
As Puente enters her fifth and final year with the Red Raiders, the defender has one major goal in mind.
“I think our main goal is a Big 12 championship,” Puente said. “We want to compete really high in the Big 12, so going into our non-conference season, it’s just like, making sure we get the wins so our RPI stays high so we can make the NCAA Tournament. That’s also a goal.”
The final Red Raider to be named a captain for the 2019 season was Lydiatt, according to the release. Lydiatt transferred to Tech last year, earning 21 starts and over 1,800 minutes of playing time after playing at Oregon for two years.
Along with playing at Oregon for two seasons, Lydiatt also played club ball with a program of multiple Red Raiders, Real Colorado, according to the release. When she decided she was going to transfer to a new school with two years of eligibility, Lydiatt took a chance with Tech after talking to several Red Raiders who were also Real Colorado alumnae.
“Jayne (Lydiatt) spent two years at another institution and came here and jumped right into the team,” Stone said, according to the release. “How many people are named captain when they’re a junior transfer? That’s impressive. She’s got everyone’s respect, and she’s not afraid to wield that respect.”
After only spending a season at Tech, Stone selected Lydiatt as one of the three team captains because of her personality and leadership in the locker room, according to the release.
“(Lydiatt) is super feisty and super competitive,” Puente said. “She brings a lot of attitude, when like Margaret and I are more on the nicer side, she’s able to be like, ‘no, we need to pick it up’ and she like calls people out. We work well with each other and balance each other out a lot.”
The trio of senior team captains will help lead the team as the Red Raiders take on Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The game against the Golden Eagles will be Tech soccer’s first home game of the season as it will be played at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
“I’m so excited (for the 2019 season),” Puente said. “I can’t wait. Last one, best one. This is going to be a great year. I can’t wait.”
