Texas Tech redshirt junior Bjorn Thomson and senior Parker Wynn were selected to compete in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships in Newport, California at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
The event will have the top 128 men and women singles players and the top-64 doubles teams in the country, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The pair will make their second appearance in the tournament after making a runner-up finish last season.
Wynn and Thomson earned the No. 2 ranking in the nation on Sept. 17, according to the release. The pair also is coming off a 7-6, 6-4 loss in the semifinal round to Baylor in the ITA Texas Regionals.
