Texas Tech men’s tennis senior Parker Wynn and redshirt senior Bjorn Thomson finished the second day at the Battle in the Bay tournament, advancing to the semi-finals in doubles and going to the consolation bracket in singles play.
The pair defeated Texas Christian's Luc Fomba and Georgia’s Blake Croyder, 8-6, in the round 16 according to a Tech Athletics news release. Wynn and Thomson advanced to the semi-finals after earning an 8-4 win over San Francisco’s Paul Giraud and Nitzan Ricklis.
In the first day of the tournament, both Wynn and Thomson lost in singles play, placing them in the consolation bracket, according to the release. Wynn was defeated by University of Southern California's Riley Smith, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 while Thomson lost 6-4, 6-3 to Stanford’s Sangeet Sridhar.
On Saturday, Wynn will face UC Santa Barbara’s Joseph Rotheram in the No. 5 seed at 2:30 p.m., according to the release. Thomson will compete against San Diego’s Guilherme Osorio at the same time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.