Texas Tech men’s tennis redshirt senior Bjorn Thomson and senior Parker Wynn fell into the consolation bracket at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Fall National Championship on Wednesday in Newport Beach, California.
The pair won their first math 5-3 to USC’s Mor Bulis and Daniel Cukierman, but lost the last two sets 7-8 and 11-9, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Thomson and Wynn came into the tournament ranked No. 2 nationally and won the national runner-up title in the 2018 season.
The duo will compete in the consolation bracket on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.