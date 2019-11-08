Texas Tech redshirt senior Bjorn Thomson and senior Parker Wynn concluded the fall season at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Fall Championship with a 6-2, 6-0 loss on Friday in Newport Beach, California.
The duo faced Michigan’s Andrew Fenty and Kristofer Siimar in the consolation bracket, according to the release. The 6-2, 6-0 loss came after a 7-6, 6-4 win over Indianapolis’ Dario Huber and Renato Lima.
The No. 2 nationally-ranked pair and the rest of the team will pick up the spring season on Jan. 16 with a dual match play against Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
