Texas Tech Men's Tennis vs. Tulane

Redshirt Junior singles player Bjorn Thomson hits the ball back handed against No. 19 Tulane at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at the McLeod Tennis Center. The Red Raiders won against The Green Wave 4-2.

 Adrian Romero

Texas Tech redshirt senior Bjorn Thomson and senior Parker Wynn concluded the fall season at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Fall Championship with a 6-2, 6-0 loss on Friday in Newport Beach, California.

The duo faced Michigan’s Andrew Fenty and Kristofer Siimar in the consolation bracket, according to the release. The 6-2, 6-0 loss came after a 7-6, 6-4 win over Indianapolis’ Dario Huber and Renato Lima.

The No. 2 nationally-ranked pair and the rest of the team will pick up the spring season on Jan. 16 with a dual match play against Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.

