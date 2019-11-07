After falling into the consolation bracket on Wednesday, Texas Tech men's tennis redshirt senior Bjorn Thomson and senior Parker Wynn picked up a win on Thursday at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Fall Championships in Newport Beach, California.
The pair took the seventh point tiebreaker in the 7-6 first set win against Indianapolis’ Dario Huber and Renato Lima, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Thomson and Wynn took the second set 6-4 to secure the match win.
The No. 2 ranked duo will face Michigan’s Andrew Fenty and Kristofer Siimar on Friday, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.