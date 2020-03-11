The Texas Tech men’s tennis team’s redshirt senior Bjorn Thomson recently set a new record for the program with 87 doubles victories in his career as a Red Raider. The previous record was held by Gonzalo Escobar with 82 wins.
The United Kingdom native said he was unaware he broke the program record until after winning the doubles match with junior Ilgiz Valiev against the University of Texas San Antonio 6-3, according to Tech Athletics.
“We miscalculated, so, like, the day it happened, like, I didn’t even know it happened, so I went back home and looked at the record book to show I tied it,” Thomson said. “And I was like, oh maybe, and then I did, so it was cool.”
Thomson started his tennis career at Tech his sophomore year in 2016 and had a .824 double match-winning percentage, marking the fifth-best in Tech history, according to Tech Athletics.
“I am just making the most of each moment I can on the court,” Thomson said. “There is no favorite season. I love all my teammates and playing for Texas Tech.”
Thomson secured the team’s best 27-12 doubles record that year, with 27 wins marking the third-most doubles victories in a single season in Tech history, according to Tech Athletics. Both Hugo Dojas and Felipe Soares had previously recorded 29 victories.
“Each doubles player I have played with has helped me in a different way,” Thomson said. “Each doubles player brings something different.”
Thomson started his doubles victories with Alex Sendegeya and finished his first season with an overall 16-12 record, according to Tech Athletics. When partnered with Connor Curry, Thomson won 14 of the 15 matches and had a 6-5 record against ranked opponents. The pair ended with a 14-3 record and together recorded 27 double wins, the third-most in program history.
Thomson received a redshirt in 2017 due to an injury in his junior season, according to Tech Athletics. Once Thomson was back on the courts in 2018, he and senior Parker Wynn recorded 29 doubles victories and finished runner-up to the ITA Fall National Championships.
“Parker had great serves, my first doubles partner Alex Sendegeya had a greater return,” Thomson said. “Connor had great returns, and then there is different chemistry and things like that, so each person is different.”
This is Thomson’s final season as a Red Raider and so far he has posted a 6-2 record with Valiev, according to Tech Athletics.
“[This season] it’s definitely a little more nostalgic. I know I don’t have anymore playing time with Texas Tech, I love the school,” Thomson said. “It’s not sad, but I am really going to miss it.”
The Red Raiders have three more home matches left this season, with two of those games against Texas and Texas Christian University, both Big 12 teams, according to Tech Athletics.
Thomson has two tournaments and six matches left to continue to win in dual matches with his teammates and raise the bar for the record even higher.
“For me [breaking the record] is really special, and since I love the school and just being able to have my name on some part of the history at Tech is just amazing to me,” he said.
