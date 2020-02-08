Bjorn Thomson secured the Texas Tech men’s tennis team's fourth win of the season against Tulane.
During the doubles portion, freshman Reed Collier and senior Parker Wynn were the first pair of Red Raiders to win, 6-2. To secure the first point of the match for Tech, sophomore Isaac Arevalo and senior Jackson Cobb won their doubles match, 6-2.
Going into the singles portion of the match, the Red Raiders were up 1-0.
While in the singles matches, almost every Red Raider lost their first set. Sophomore Franco Ribero was the only Tech player to win his first set.
Junior Ilgiz Valiev was the first to fall and lost 6-4 which gave the Green Waves their first point of the match. Soon after, freshman Reed Collier also lost 6-1 during his second set and gave Tulane the first advantage of the match, 2-1.
Arevalo fell 6-4 to his opponent which increased Tulane’s lead 3-1 with only three Red Raiders left on the court.
Ribero was the first Tech player to put a point on the board during singles action with a 6-3 victory in both his first and second set. Tech trailed 3-2.
Wynn had a 5-1 victory in the third set and tied the match 3-3 with only Thomson left on the court.
Thomson was up 2-0 during his final set and took advantage of the lead and defeated his opponent. Thomson secured the fourth point to give the Red Raiders their fourth victory of the season.
The Red Raiders will play both Mississippi State and Mississippi Valley State on Sunday at noon and 8 p.m. for their last two games in Starkville.
