As the Texas Tech men’s tennis team is halfway through the fall season, redshirt senior Bjorn Thomson looked back on his life before Tech.
Thomson said the United States is different from his hometown, Birmingham, United Kingdom. Apart from the weather and the scenery, he said the food is bigger and the people are louder, but he loves both places.
Coming from Florida, Thomson chose Tech as Ole Miss and Texas also tried to recruit him.
“They just recruited me, that’s just how it is in tennis,” Thomson said. “I went to IMG in Florida and actually, what happened was the old assistant coach came to watch me play and he gave me a card and I really liked them and I was like ‘Mom I want to go to Texas Tech.’ It just worked out.”
Thomson said he played well when he came to Tech as he started playing doubles more in college as doubles play is more relevant in college. Thomson also said he was lucky with his past doubles partners, former Red Raiders Alex Sendegeya and Connor Curry.
The redshirt senior said he looks up to his mom and older brother the most as he said his mom set many examples for him as he was growing up while his brother helped him be competitive.
“My mom – there’s so many reasons – (she is) super independent, strong-willed, hard-working, always pushes me to do better, super positive,” Thomson said. “Then my brother, he always sacrificed so much for me and my tennis, he also so positive. We were ultra-competitive when we were growing up. I always wanted to beat him in a math quiz or if we were playing ping pong in the backyard – that’s just what we did.”
When Thomson was younger, he said he looked up to Lleyton Hewitt, a professional tennis player. Now, he looks up to a fellow teammate.
“In college, definitely Parker (Wynn), my shining angle,” Thomson said jokingly.
Last season, senior Parker Wynn and Thomson were named to the All-Big 12 First Team in doubles and Thomson earned All-Big 12 Academic First Team individually, according to Tech Athletics. Thomson said his greatest accomplishment was becoming an All-American with Wynn and helping Tech win the Big 12 title in 2016.
Practicing doubles is more complicated than practicing singles, Thomson said. The partners need to go over ways to communicate with each other and the positions before going into a match.
“So where you stand, your certain formations, certain strategy – it changes a lot from singles,” Thomson said. “Where you serve changes, we can call different plays like when one person is at the net we can do hand singles. So before every point in the doubles, you try to make a call. Where in singles you kind of go with it and see what happens.”
Thomson won 12 singles win in the 2018-2019 season, according to Tech Athletics. Thomson also had a three-game conference winning streak last season as he was also named to the All-Big 12 Academic First Team. He said that even though he likes both singles and doubles play, he enjoys doubles more because it is quicker.
“I kind of like playing both, but the energy in the doubles point is short, really fast-like pace,” Thomson said. “I love that so that’s one thing I always look forward to.”
Thomson said he began to play tennis on a fluke when he was six years old as a teacher noticed his abilities one day after school. He said he has been playing since.
“I just picked up a racket in school in one day,” Thomson said. “I just started hitting it against the wall and my mom came to pick me up and the teacher said ‘he’s actually not bad at tennis.’”
Thomson said playing at Tech has been a great memory as a whole from getting to know his teammates and developing relationships.
“I think it’s all been awesome, I don’t know if I could pinpoint (any memory),” Thomson said. “I loved all my team and making friendships and stuff like that. Something in practices, which I can’t speak about but, just all of it.”
Other than the coaching changes made this offseason with Todd Petty becoming Director of Tennis and Daniel Whitehead becoming the men’s head coach, Thomson said the culture at Tech has also changed throughout his career.
“The culture has changed,” Thomson said. “I would say there’s more of an emphasis on hard work, you succeed more in the team now, the harder you work.”
Although he jokes around a lot, Thomson said he tries to be a mentor to the younger players and help out as much as he can. He also said he tries to lead as an example with his hard work in practice.
Thomson and the rest of the team will head to the Saint Francis/ITA All-American Championships on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
