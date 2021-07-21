Texas Tech junior running back SaRodorick Thompson was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list on July 21 for the second season in-a-row, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The Doak Walker Award was created in 1989 and named after Southern Methodist running back, Doak Walker. This is awarded to running back for their achievements on the field, in a classroom and around the community, according to SMU Doak Walker website.
Thompson finished the 2020 season with eight touchdowns and 610 rushing yards, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Thompson led the Red Raiders in rushing yards in both his sophomore and rookie season and was elected as one of five sophomore captains.
Over his last two seasons donning the scarlet and black, Thompson has rushed 1,480 yards and accumulated 23 touchdowns, according to a Tech Athletics news release. With a current healthy status, Thompson is on track to match or surpass Donny Anderson’s record in rushing yards.
Ten semifinalists will be named for the award in November which will narrow down to three finalist. A national selection committee will determine the award winner in December and will be announced live on ESPN during The Home Depot College Football Awards, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
