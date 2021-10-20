The 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Soccer Team was released on Wednesday afternoon with 13 Red Raiders earning a spot on the list, according to Texas Tech Athletics.
There were 132 honorees, 25 of which compromised the First Team and seven of which made up the Second Team, according to Tech Athletics.
These 13 selections mark 10 straight years that the program has had its Academic All-Big 12 selections reach double digits under head coach Tom Stone, according to Tech Athletics. Throughout his time at Tech, Stone has seen 176 Red Raiders make the Academic Big 12 teams.
To qualify for First Team, a student-athlete must have maintained a 3.20 GPA or better, according to Tech Athletics. As for Second Team, selections must hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.
Along with a GPA in the 3.00 to 3.20 range, a student-athlete must have competed in at least 20 percent of team matches throughout the season to be eligible, according to Tech Athletics. For seniors, they must have done so over the last two years.
Below is the list of Red Raiders who qualified for First Team, according to a Tech Athletics news release:
Junior defender Hannah Anderson – Human Sciences
Sophomore defender Elise Anderson – Human Sciences
Senior forward Kirsten Davis – Interdisciplinary Studies
Graduate midfielder Jordie Harr – Sports Management
Senior defender Cassie Hiatt – Kinesiology
Sophomore forward Gisselle Kozarski – Marketing
Redshirt junior midfielder Marissa Ling – Human Sciences
Redshirt senior defender Brittany Martin – Marketing
Junior midfielder Penelope Mulenga – Kinesiology
Senior midfielder Jen Rose – Finance
The following players had a 4.0 GPA:
Sophomore midfielder Avery Chaney – Kinesiology
Senior midfielder Charlotte Teeter – Marketing
Junior goalkeeper Madison White – Marketing
