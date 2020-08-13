Tommy McVay has been a prominent face around Texas Tech for the past two decades. From an assistant for five head coaches to the Director of Football Operations for Tech, McVay played a vital role in the progression of the Tech football program.
“The impact that he’s made in this Red Raider community, the community of Lubbock, West Texas and all the way down to Midland, is huge,” Tech football head coach Matt Wells said. “Tommy McVay is Texas Tech football. He is Mr. Red Raider.”
On Monday, McVay fell at his pool and suffered a serious injury. The following day, he was admitted into surgery for a brain hemorrhage.
According to a post from McVay’s sister, Carolyn Groce, McVay’s Tests showed he had 3 skull fractures, a broken vertebra in the neck and a broken vertebra in the shoulder blade. They also diagnosed a pseudo-aneurysm, which was caused by a broken bone puncturing a vein.
Shortly after the surgery, Groce posted, and confirmed an unsuccessful surgery due to the significant damage of the fall, and further stated that the family would soon have a difficult decision to make. McVay was 76 upon the announcement.
“To the high school community, to the Red Raider alumni, to the boosters, that guy put a smile on everybody's face,” according to the post.
For 24 years, McVay was an outstanding figure in the Tech community.
