On Sept. 23rd, 2019, Red Raider basketball legend Andre Emmett was murdered. Emmett was in his car outside of his home in Dallas when two men approached him and robbed him at gunpoint. He was shot in the process and later died at the hospital.
In 2018, Emmett was named a member of the Texas Tech Hall of Fame. He is also featured in the Ring of Honor inside of United Supermarkets Arena.
His career at Tech was one of the most decorated in the program history. His 2,256 total points from 2001-‘04 are still the most in Tech history, according to Tech athletics.
He ranks fourth in career scoring in Big 12 Conference history, according to Tech Athletics. He was also selected as a first-team All-Big 12 player three times in his career.
During his senior season in 2004, he was an All-American and won the NCAA Slam Dunk Contest
After his final season at Tech, Emmett was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics with the 35th pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. He would later be traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.
In 2007, Emmett signed with Liège Basket, a Belgian team in the Pro Basketball League. During the 2007-08 Belgian Championship, he averaged a league-best 23.9 points per game, according to the EuroMillions Basketball League.
During the 2009-10 season, he scored 71 points in a single game with the Shandong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association.
In 2012, Emmett began his second NBA stint after signing a 10-day contract with the New Jersey Nets.
Emmett returned to the NBA D-League in 2014. He was chosen as an All-Star that season and won MVP of the All-Star Game after scoring 28 points.
His most recent professional basketball experience was in the BIG3, a three-on-three league founded by hip-hop icon Ice Cube.
Along with his impressive professional basketball career, his accomplishments off the court are what most remember about Emmett.
During his funeral, many spoke of his endless love and kindness. Growing up with seven sisters, it makes sense why so many described Emmett as a family man. He was also a father of two young girls, who his sister described as his life in an interview with NBCDFW shortly after his death.
Emmett’s love for his community and its children was showed clearly through his actions.
He created the Dreams Really Exist Foundation, often affectionately referred to as the D.R.E Foundation. The foundation's mission is to “provide our students with resources needed to thrive in school and athletics by engaging, inspiring and connecting communities to maximize their potential,” according to their website. The foundation provides hair cuts and basketball shoes for children in need, along with hosting an annual skill camp.
Nancy Lieberman Charities installed a ‘Dream Court’ at the Oak Cliff YMCA in honor of Emmett. Another one of these courts will be installed at Duran Park in Lubbock later this year after Tech Athletics partnered with Nancy Lieberman Charities.
In February, Emmett was honored at a home game against Texas. Along with video tributes and an appearance by the Emmett family, shirts were sold to help fill the $25,000 fund.
In the video tribute, Ronald Ross, Bob Knight, and Chris Beard all spoke highly of Emmett on and off the court.
“I think he’s one of the best players that ever played at Texas Tech,” Beard said. Beard coached Emmett as an assistant under Knight for three seasons.
“He was a tremendous offensive player,” Hall of Fame basketball coach Knight said.
Emmett was coached by Knight for his final three collegiate season. The Red Raiders made NCAA Tournament for two of their seasons together.
"There's not one bad thing that I think anybody could say about him. He touched a lot of people's lives, a lot of people's hearts, and a lot of people looked up to him," Andre’s sister Sasha said in a 2019 interview with WFAA.
