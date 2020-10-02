The Red Raiders suffered another loss of the season to No. 13 Iowa State on Friday in Ames, Iowa.
Tech’s volleyball team traveled to Ames for the first away game of conference play against Iowa State at the Hilton Coliseum.
The Red Raiders fought in the match but couldn’t maintain a solid defensive run. They went on to lose three sets, 25-17, 25-13 and 25-20, while winning one set 25-21.
Junior Brooke Kanas and junior A&M transfer Samantha Sanders led the way for the Red Raiders' front row. Kanas had two kills during the first set while Sanders made 11 kills overall. Sanders also added eight digs and a pair of service aces.
It was Iowa State’s serves that knocked the Red Raiders out of their rhythm, as they averaged a total of eight service aces.
Tech was not able to generate enough blocks to throw off Iowa State’s attacks. They tallied 57 kills and a .279 hitting percentage against Cyclones.
The Red Raiders were able to pull a win during the second set after gaining a 6-0 run midway through. Sophomore Caitlin Dugan made four kills while Senior Allison Bloss had three kills and three blocks. After winning 25-21, the Red Raiders posted a .258 hitting percentage and combined four total blocks. It ended up being the Red Raiders best set of the night, statistically, according to a Tech Athletics release.
Iowa took the third set 25-13.
Starting with a 2-0 lead, The Red Raiders’ back row showed promise. Anderson made 16 kills and averaged .293 hitting percentage.
Tech took the lead in the beginning of the fourth set, and junior setter Alex Kriby collected 33 assists. Sanders also landed her ninth kill of the night.
The Red Raiders, however, had problems with Iowa State’s front row, as they ran off with four-straight points to end the match 25-20.
Iowa State finished the match hitting .279 percent while Tech finished with a .142 hitting percentage.
Both teams will return to the Hilton Coliseum at 12:30 on Oct. 2 for the conclusion of the two-match series.
