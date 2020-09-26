Texas Tech volleyball took on the West Virginia Mountaineers for the second night during the first back-to-back match of the season. Like many other sports, the Red Raider’s 2020 season is different, as all the teams in the Big 12 will compete in eight double-headers with competition against the same team in consecutive days.
After battling in four sets against the Mountaineers, Tech lost 3-1. The Red Raiders could not maintain a solid defense.
“It came down to us not being able to slow them down enough with our block. Our blocks kept starting late and then in transition, I think we made a couple of errors that killed us,” head coach Tony Graystone said.
Tech took the lead during the first set against West Virginia 25-19. The Red Raiders went on to finish the set with a .531 hitting percentage, 19 kills and only 2 errors. Six Red Raiders started off strong in the opening. 2020 All-Big 12 Preseason Team junior Brooke Kanas, senior Allison Bloss, and sophomore Caitlin Dugan led the team with four kills. Junior Alex Kirby distributed 15 assists.
The Mountaineers came back in the second set winning 25-21. Despite Tech’s best efforts to comeback, the Red Raiders fell short for most of the set. Struggling with the defense, it was kills made by WVU’s outside hitter, Kristin Lux that took the Mountaineer to a win. WVU collected a total of 41 attacks and 36 kills during the second set.
The Mountaineers took an early lead in the third set. The Red Raiders could not catch up and lost the set to the Mountaineers 25-23. Kirby added 12 assists to her total during this set while sophomore Reagan Cooper had three kills. The Red Raiders were up 22-21 before West Virginia went on to score four points from another WVU’s hitter, Briana Lynch.
“It was more about us trusting and just playing hard. There weren’t any adjustments to make. We were doing everything the way we wanted to, it was just we were having a hard time slowing them down,” Graystone said.
Tech lost to the Mountaineers 27-25 in the fourth and final set. Another steady back and forth between the Red Raiders and The Mountaineers during the final set. There was a change in liberos from senior Emerson Solano to sophomore Lindsey Dodson. The Red Raiders stayed close with the Mountaineers with four straight points from Kanas and Cooper. However, the Mountaineers were able to close out the game with two kills made from Emmy Ogogor.
“We’ll take Monday as a clean-up day, look at what we didn’t like about this weekend. Make sure our players are well rested and then we’ll start gearing up for Iowa State,” Graystone said.
The Red Raiders are now 11-9 in the all-time series with the Mountaineers, including a 6-4 advantage in Lubbock, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will now look to its next Big 12 opponent, Iowa State, as the Red Raiders will make their first road trip of the season Oct. 2-3.
