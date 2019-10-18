The Texas Tech soccer team suffered a 2-1 loss against Texas Christian University on Friday night, ending its undefeated streak.
In the first four minutes of the first half, the Horned Frogs attempted to score twice with two corner kicks, but both were blocked by the Red Raiders.
In the 11th minute of play, the Horned Frogs were able to kick the ball into the net and past freshman goalkeeper Madison White for an early lead against the Red Raiders. Tech trailed 1-0 with 39 minutes left in the first half.
Only two minutes later, junior midfielder Jordie Harr attempted a goal, but it was too wide to tie the match up.
Harr used a corner kick during the ninth minute to get the ball to senior forward Demi Koulizakis, who then scored her fourth goal of the season, according to Tech Athletics. The goal tied the match up 1-1.
White saved two goals seconds apart after TCU gained possession and tried to score with 27 minutes left.
Harr had her third shot of the night with 22 minutes left in the first half and tried to get it into TCU’s net, but the goalkeeper caught the ball to keep the Red Raiders tied 1-1.
With 15 minutes left junior forward Kirsten Davis gained possession of the ball and kicked it across the field, but it was too high to get near the goal.
Going into the second half, the Red Raiders lead with 11-8 in shots against the Horned Frogs and 4-3 in shots on goal.
During the first five minutes of the second half, the Horned Frogs scored their second goal of the night giving TCU a 2-1 lead over the Red Raiders with 40 minutes left in the match.
Four minutes later, senior defender Margaret Begley shot during a penalty kick, but it was saved by the TCU goalkeeper.
Senior midfielder Jayne Lydiatt had a chance to tie the score with 30 minutes remaining, but her shot got blocked to keep the Red Raiders trailing 2-1.
Freshman midfielder Penelope Mulenga got tangled with a TCU player with 18 minutes left in the match, resulting in a yellow card for the Horned Frogs, the first card of the night.
With eight minutes remaining in the game, Tech had three shots and two on goal during the second half.
With one-minute left, Tech attempted to score but was unsuccessful in getting the ball near TCU’s net.
Freshman defender Hannah Anderson gained possession of the ball with five minutes left and had her first shot of the night, but it was saved by the TCU goalkeeper.
The match was the Red Raiders' first loss at home and against a Big 12 team this season, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will travel to Waco for a match at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Baylor for the first of the last three conference matches until the Big 12 quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.