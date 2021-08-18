The Big 12 announced on Tuesday, Aug. 17, a new regulation regarding forfeiting a game if the team does not have enough players to compete due to COVID-19 or for any other reason, according to Big 12 Sports.
For conference games, the league said “that the team will forfeit and will be credited a with a loss in the Conference standings,” according to the Big 12 Conference Twitter page.
This new policy is implemented before the commencement of the 2021 football, soccer, golf and volleyball teams for Texas Tech.
If both Big 12 teams cannot compete a no contest will be declared. The Commissioner can declare a no contest if “extraordinary circumstances warrant,” according to a Big 12 news release.
