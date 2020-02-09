In their second matchup of the season, the Texas Tech women's basketball team welcomed Texas to United Supermarkets Arena on Sunday in the annual Play 4 Kay game. The Lady Raiders suffered an 81-66 defeat.
Coming into the match against Texas, the Lady Raiders had a 3-6 conference record and a 14-6 record overall.
Being unable to get a grasp of their offense really hurt the Lady Raiders down the stretch. They were faced with a few Texas runs in which they struggled responding to.
“Kansas State and this game we have had tough second halves. It’s a game of runs, we know that, when they make a run at us, we need to handle it better and not let it turn into something bigger,” head coach Marlene Stollings said. “When a game is really hard it’s a growth piece that we need to work on, being able to handle those moments more maturely.”
The Lady Raiders’ starting lineup remained the same as their previous game, with junior guard Sydney Goodson starting alongside sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, junior guard Andrayah Adams, junior guard Lexi Gordon and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
The energy in United Supermarkets Arena was funneled through the Lady Raiders. They came out aggressive and played a fast-paced game.
The scoring began with Adams and Brewer, who combined for a pair of layups on the inside. Texas matched their intensity with interior baskets as well. Both teams ran their offenses almost exclusively through the post, as expected.
The Lady Raiders tried to negate the strong interior presence of Texas by taking a number of charges, and as designed, it slowed the pace of Texas and forced them to play out of their comfort zone.
After a scoring drought of over two minutes, Carr and Brewer took the lid off the basket for Tech.
The Longhorns consistently found ways to reply to the scoring bursts from the Lady Raiders, but Tech was not making it challenging. After made baskets, Tech often became flat-footed and allowed Texas to throw nearly full-court passes for easy layups in response. Coach Stollings was visibly upset and called a number of timeouts to better control the Lady Longhorn’s attack.
After a quarter of trading baskets, Carr put the icing on the cake with a half-court three at the buzzer to increase Tech’s lead 22-16 to end the first half.
The second-quarter scoring began with a three-pointer by Andrayah Adams in transition.
A team that has some of the most proficient inside scorers in the conference, Texas, was being contained well by the Lady Raiders. Brewer blocked a number of shots and altered even more attempts.
Brewer was controlling the paint both offensively and defensively. She finished the first half with five blocks to go alongside her 12 points.
Freshman guard Alexis Tucker was also a big contributor to the Tech scoring fluidity. Tucker was finding her way in the mid-range area for easy pull-up jump shots.
Shortly after, Tech began having trouble taking care of the ball. After a number of faulty possessions and turnovers, Brewer responded with an and-one to jumpstart the Lady Raiders' offense.
On the other side of the ball, Texas was not slowing down on offense. The Lady Longhorns were shooting efficiently down the stretch of the second quarter, making seven of their last nine field goals as the half winded down.
The last two minutes of the half became sloppy and allowed for a 7-0 Texas run going into halftime. Despite giving up a run, the strong initial start to the half gave the Lady Raiders a cushion and ultimately allowed them to go into the third quarter with a one-point, 39-38 lead.
Texas came out with the first strike of the second half on a jump shot from guard Lashann Higgs.
The Lady Raiders seemed to have a lot of problems getting their halfcourt offense going in the third quarter. A variety of turnovers and transition layups by Texas led to a Lady Longhorn 6-0 run just a few minutes in. Lady Longhorn forward Charli Collier was gaining her rhythm and finding easy buckets on the inside. Collier finished with 10 points for Texas.
The Lady Raiders began to give up more and more points inside as the game progressed. Texas finished with 46 points in the paint as opposed to Tech’s 32.
Brewer tried to bring the Lady Raiders back, as she imposed her will with 10 straight points when Tech needed them most. Adams helped with a huge three-pointer.
Brewer spoke on the team’s struggles overcoming adversity of late at the end of games.
“We let the details slip in the second half,” Brewer said. “We can improve on our maturity and staying poised. We need to understand that when we’re down there’s still 20 minutes left or however long... We have to make sure we’re doing the right thing in the present possession, and not how many points we need to score overall.”
An 11-point quarter from Brewer got Tech back in the game, but Texas increased their cushion at the buzzer with a jump shot from guard Sug Sutton to give them a 63-58 advantage.
Lexi Gordon began fourth quarter scoring for the Lady Raiders with a three-pointer at the top of the key. Despite the shot, Texas came back down with a layup of their own. Every time the Lady Raiders gained a bit of momentum, it seemed as if the Lady Longhorns quieted it with a basket.
Second-chance points really hurt Tech in the last couple of quarters. They did a good job of getting initial stops, but the second and third bounces really hurt the Lady Raiders with Texas gathering and converting on a lot of cleanup opportunities.
Halfway through the final quarter, Tech began having trouble taking care of the ball again. They had a multitude of turnovers in extremely valuable possessions.
During this time, they also were on a three-minute scoring drought.
The Lady Raiders could not seem to get a stop either, getting out-hustled by Texas on the glass. Texas ultimately outrebounded the Lady Raiders 43-32, including 15 second-chance points on 16 offensive rebounds.
Andrayah Adams ended the scoring drought with a much-needed three-pointer for Tech.
Even though Texas was one for seven down the stretch from the field and was not converting on their halfcourt opportunities, they remained to outrebound Tech and finding their way to the free-throw line. Texas finished with 26 free throws.
The Lady Longhorns gained a 13-point advantage down the stretch of the fourth quarter. Tech could not overcome the deficit and ultimately lost to the Lady Longhorns, 81-66.
The Lady Raiders will return to action Wednesday to take on Kansas in United Supermarkets Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.