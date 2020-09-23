The Tech women’s golf team has officially released its schedule for the upcoming 2020-2021 season.
The Red Raiders open their season play next week at the Schooner Fall Classic in Moore, Oklahoma, Sept. 27-28.
Following the opening season tournament, the schedule for the rest of the regular season goes as follows:
On the weekend of Oct. 10-11, the Red Raiders are set to tee off at the Betsy Rawls Invitational in Austin. In last year’s tournament, the Longhorns took first place.
The Cowgirl Classic in Stillwater, Oklahoma, is set to take off shortly after the Betsy Rawls Invitational, and is set for play Oct. 22-23.
After a one-week stretch, the Red Raiders are scheduled to participate at the Kissing Tree Invitational in San Marcos Nov. 1-2.
After the Kissing Tree Invitational, the Red Raiders have December and January empty on their schedule. They will then return to action and travel to Dallas to play in the SMU Trinity Forest Invitational Feb. 1-2.
The following week the Red Raiders will take one of their longest trips of the season to Sarasota, Florida, to tee off at the Heroes Ladies Intercollegiate Feb. 7-9.
They will then take a short, two-week break from play before heading to Houston to participate in the ICON Invitational Feb. 22-23.
Mar. 9-10, the Red Raiders will travel to San Antonio to play in the Maryb S. Kauth Invitationals.
In another long road trip, Tech will travel to St. George, Utah, to tee off at the BYU Invitational Mar. 15-16.
After a 12-day stretch, the women's golf team will head back to Dallas to face off in The Bruzzy Challenge Mar. 28-29.
Following play in Dallas, the Red Raiders will participate in their final regular season tournament Apr. 11-12 at the Mcguire Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The post-season is set to start on the weekend of Apr. 16-20 at the Big 12 Championship in Houston.
The NCAA regionals will be played after conference tournaments and will be held on May 10-12. Locations are yet to be determined, according to Tech Athletics. Regional tournaments will decide who moves on to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, AZ. NCAA Championships will take place through a week span and will be held May 21-26.
