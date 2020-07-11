According to Tech Athletics, the Lady Raiders added a valuable, experienced piece to their coaching staff in Carlene Mitchell.
Mitchell is coming off of professional experience, as she served as an assistant coach in the WNBA for the Chicago Sky.
At the collegiate level, Mitchell coached at the University of California at Santa Barbara for four seasons. In her inaugural year, she coached her team to the Big West Conference Championship while earning her team a spot in the NCAA Tournament. After her historic first season run at the helm, she was a finalist for the WBCA Spaulding Maggie Dixon Rookie Coach of the Year Award.
Mitchell’s longest venture stemmed from Rutgers University, where she served as the assistant coach for seven seasons, and the associate head coach position for three seasons. Mitchell helped lead the team to nine-straight NCAA Tournament births alongside Naismith Hall of Famer C. Vivian Stringer.
The on-court accolades parallel the off-court accolades, as Mitchell has shown her ability to bring in top-tier recruits. In fact, at Rutgers, Mitchell was part of the recruiting process for four top-15 classes and the country’s No. 1 recruiting class in 2007, according to Tech Athletics.
Mitchell has experience on the court as well, as she still holds the current single-season assist record (337) in the Trinity record book, according to Tech Athletics. She was inducted into their Hall of Fame in October of 2010.
The Tech women’s basketball team has added a significant component to their program in 20-year veteran of the game, Carlene Mitchell.
