The Texas Tech baseball Virtual First Pitch Event has been postponed to Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 6:15 p.m., according to Tech Athletics. The Virtual First Pitch Event was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m., but due to harsh winter weather conditions and scheduling, it was postponed.
Fans can attend on Tech's Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube pages as well as ESPN+ to witness the event featuring Red Raider head baseball coach Tim Tadlock.
Typically, this is an event held by the Red Raider Club and Double T Varsity Club and takes place at the first preseason game, annually bringing record crowds of Tech baseball supporters. Due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, that will not be the case this year, per release.
The virtual event will give fans an opportunity to hear from Coach Tadlock and other members of the Texas Tech Baseball team as they prepare for the 2021 season. Also set to speak is Texas Tech great Brian Klein, who signed with the Washington Nationals this past June.
Klein spent three years with the Red Raiders, with an impressive resume during his time in Lubbock earning him a minor league contract from the Nationals. Klein is recognized as the only player in team history with multiple home runs in Omaha, the home of the College World Series, according to Tech Athletics.
In addition to hearing from current and former members of the team, fans will be able to bid on exciting auction items. A Tim Tadlock autographed baseball, a Josh Jung autographed Texas Tech jersey, and a 2019 College World Series sign will all be available for fans to win.
The Red Raiders 2021 season kicks off just a few days after this event, when they face Arkansas on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. for the first game of the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Red Raiders will also play Ole Miss (3 p.m. Saturday) and Mississippi State (11 a.m. Sunday).
Tech Baseball is expected to have yet another big season with head coach Tim Tadlock looking for his fifth College World Series appearance since becoming head coach of the Red Raiders in 2013. With Tadlock at the helm of a young and talented roster, the Red Raiders have high hopes heading into the 2021 season.
