On March 7, No. 18 Texas Tech (17-8, 9-7) will play their final regular-season game against No. 3 Baylor (20-1, 12-1) in the Ferrell Center.
The two teams clashed earlier this season at United Supermarkets Arena in a defensive-heavy game. Baylor ultimately gained control on both ends of the floor, winning the game 68-60.
Junior Davion Mitchell is usually known for his defensive instincts, but scored 19 points in his first matchup against the Red Raiders.
Tech was able to limit the production of junior guard Jared Butler earlier this season. Butler, a Naismith Player of the Year finalist, scored just seven points while committing a whopping seven turnovers.
Sophomore guard Adam Flagler continues to give the Bears high caliber offense coming off the bench, averaging 9.8 points per game while shooting 42 percent from three-point range, according to Baylor Athletics. Flagler scored 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting against the Red Raiders.
Senior guard MaCio Teague also poured in 12 points in Lubbock, as he places second on the team in scoring average, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will have to defend the perimeter tightly, as the Bears are shooting 42 percent on three-point attempts this season -- the best in college basketball, according to Sports Reference.
That could start with junior guard Kyler Edwards, who is shooting 60.9 percent from deep over his last seven games, according to Sports Reference. Edwards had seven points in the first matchup against Baylor.
The Bears were also able to limit sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who scored a season-low two points in the earlier game.
With two keys players contained, junior guard Mac McClung shouldered a large offensive load, scoring 24 points. Sophomore guard Kevin McCullar also added key contributions on both ends, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva also had a big day, scoring eight points and grabbing seven offensive rebounds.
Tech will need contributions from every player on the roster to knock off a deep, talented Baylor team.
This game will tip-off at 3 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN. There will also be a radio broadcast on Double T 97.3 (KTTU-FM)
