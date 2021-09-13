The Big 12 Conference released its kickoff times for week 1 of conference play on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders will travel to Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin to face the Longhorns. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m., Sept. 25 per release.
This will be Tech's first game of conference play on the season after having played three non-conference opponents against Houston, Stephen F. Austin and Florida International.
The game between Tech and Texas will be the Red Raiders' first morning game of the season, as well, after each game prior has been started at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.