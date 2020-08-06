Lady Raiders defeats No. 25 Texas Christian Univeristy, 87-83

Head Coach Marlene Stollings yelling at her team during the Lady Raiders game against Texas Christian University on March 1, 2020, in the United Supermarkets Arena. The Lady Raiders are 17-10 in Stollings second season with the team.

 Autumn Bippert

In a statement released by Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt, the immediate termination of Tech women’s basketball head coach Marlene Stollings was announced. 

Further information will be released regarding the termination of Stollings on Aug, 7 in a press conference. 

 

