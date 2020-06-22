As the start date for Texas Tech athletic events approaches, the university issued a new policy that all tickets will be distributed electronically starting with the upcoming football season and following through the men’s and women’s basketball and baseball season.
The university made this move to aid the elimination of costs as a result of paper tickets, to construct a more sterile and controlled environment as a result of COVID-19, for security against fraudulent tickets and for a more fluid adjustment to event and time changes.
Tech is not the first market to incorporate mobile ticketing either. In fact, Director of Athletics, Kirby Hocutt, explained that Tech is simply moving in tune with the rest of the nation.
“Mobile tickets are becoming the standard for many organizations across the country,” said Hocutt, “including most professional sports teams and airlines,”.
This policy extends to both individual ticket buyers and season ticket holders for Tech, who will no longer receive a printed ticket booklet or be able to print a ticket at home.
The process to gain entry into a game will begin with each ticket holder downloading their tickets to either an Apple Pay or Google Pay account. Upon confirmation, the gate attendant will scan their mobile device for access.
If no smartphone is available or if one's phone dies on gameday, a valid proof of ID should be taken to the ticket office where they will reprint the ticket or help further assist. Phone lines will also be available three hours prior to kickoff.
As the season rolls closer and closer, more information will be released, but the main hub for ticket account management will be called “My Account 2.0,” accessible on the TexasTech.com ticketing account page. From this page, fans can see upcoming events, season ticket holders can transfer tickets to others and will also be able to directly download tickets to a digital wallet.
All season ticket holders will be receiving a formal announcement with dates and times their tickets will be sent to them, but as of now, no tickets will be viewable online until the football season gets closer.
If there are any more questions regarding the new ticketing system, contact the Tech ticket offices at 806-742-TECH or by email at redraidertickets@ttu.edu.
