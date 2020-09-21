On Monday, Texas Tech football’s starting running back SaRodorick Thompson was arrested, according to KLBK. He was arrested with cause after a street racing incident earlier this year. Records show that he faces a Class B misdemeanor charge.
Thompson was officially booked at 1:45 p.m., according to the Lubbock County Sheriff Office’s official roster.
The sophomore running back took the majority of the workload for the Red Raiders’ run game during the season opener against Houston Baptist. He tallied 22 carries for 118 yards to go along with two touchdowns, according to ESPN. He was also Tech’s leading rusher last season.
Thompson is still expected to play in Saturday's game against Texas, per a Tech Athletics release.
