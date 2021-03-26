The No. 6 Red Raiders host South Florida for a three game series this weekend, the final three games of a 12-game home stretch. Tech has a 16-4 overall record so far this year, while South Florida is even on the season at 9-9.
The first game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, with 2 p.m. and 1 p.m. games to follow on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The series will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and radio broadcasted on Texas Tech Sports Network.
The Red Raiders began Big 12 play last weekend with a series against Oklahoma State, a series Tech won by taking two of three games. A week later however, Tech is back playing a non-conference team in South Florida before playing fellow Big 12 school Kansas State the following weekend.
“We would love it if we weren't in non-conference. We love playing baseball, but once you start getting into conference play, it would be nice to be able to just play conference games every weekend,” said head baseball coach Tim Tadlock. “That's kind of where we are with nine teams in our league, you have to buy weekends.”
Tadlock announced the Red Raiders were rolling out the same pitching rotation they've used all season for the series against South Florida.
Sophomore Brandond Birdsell will open the series on the mound on Friday, followed by redshirt senior Patrick Monteverde starting on Saturday, and finally sophomore Mason Montgomery will close out the weekend by starting on Sunday.
Birdsell, a sophomore who spent his freshman year at Texas A&M in 2019 and then transferred to San Jacinto Junior College in the shortened 2020 season, will look to bounce back from his first loss of the year for Tech when he faces off against South Florida on Friday.
Birdsell’s last start was a loss to Oklahoma State, a game in which Tech fell 2-0 to the Cowboys. Despite earning his first loss of the young season, Birdsell threw nine strikeouts in seven innings pitched (both tying a team high this season).
Tadlock also spoke on the possible return of freshman outfielder Dillon Carter. Carter started 16 of a possible 19 games for the Red Raiders in the shortened 2020 season but has yet to play this season due to injury.
“I’ve got to get in there with Bryan (Simpson) and see if he's released to play this weekend, seems like he would be,” Tadlcok said. “He's a guy who can really defend and really handle the bat, has tough at bats. He's got stronger, we can play him in all three outfield spots, and he's got an above average arm.”
South Florida's 9-9 record currently stands as the fourth best in the American Athletics Conference (AAC) despite having the highest batting average (.290) and on base percentage (.376) in the conference.
Redshirt Freshman Carmine Lane, both a utility man and a pitcher for South Florida, leads the team in hits with 26 as well as the highest batting average (.400) of all players who have had more than nine at-bats.
Tim Tadlock pointed out in the pregame news conference how South Florida benefits from being an area so invested in the game of baseball.
“Ya know, it's south Florida,” Tadlock said. “They've got a bunch of south Florida guys and obviously they play a lot of baseball down there.”
The Red Raiders take on South Florida at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 26, for the first of a three game series and will take place at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park in Lubbock. The match will be radio broadcasted on Texas Tech Sports Network as well as televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
