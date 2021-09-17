Texas Tech soccer (6-1-1) is set to face Eastern Washington (2-5-0) on at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. This matchup will conclude the non-conference portion of the Red Raiders' schedule.
The Red Raiders suffered their first defeat last weekend at the hands of the Sun Devils from Arizona State. Going down 3-0 early, Tech managed to strike back with two unanswered goals from senior forward Kirsten Davis and senior midfielder Charlotte Teeter, but their comeback fell short as time expired and the Sun Devils earned the 3-2 victory.
Tech is set to host three home games in a row starting with Eastern Washington, followed by Oklahoma and Kansas State.
Eastern Washington is coming off of a 1-0 win over St. Thomas on Thursday afternoon. They are 2-5-0 on the season and are led by senior midfielder Sariah Keister, who has two goals on the season.
Tech is led by senior forward Kirsten Davis, who has played in seven of the eight games this season. She missed one game due to a minor injury but has since returned.
Davis leads the Red Raiders with six goals this season and has played 565 total minutes for her squad.
Junior forward Macy Schultz and freshman forward Ashleigh Williams are next in line with the second most goals for the Red Raiders with three goals each.
Schultz has started every game for her team this season, while Williams has come off the bench seven out of the eight games in which she has played.
Williams has been impactful as a freshman on the offensive end when she sees time for the Red Raiders. She has three goals in her young career and has only played 294 minutes this season.
The Red Raiders are looking to secure a solid win as they head into conference play against the Oklahoma Sooners at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at John Walker Soccer Complex.
Tech's games against both Eastern Washington and Oklahoma can be streamed on ESPN+ for subscribers.
