On Monday, the Texas Tech soccer program announced the season opener against Kansas State would be postponed due to COVID-19-related causes.
Two student-athletes on the Red Raider roster recently tested positive for COVID-19 and seven other players were exposed to the virus, according to a release by Tech Athletics. Both goalkeepers were among the seven exposed, and per Big 12 policy, losing all eligible goalkeepers is one of two reasons a team would be allowed to reschedule a match.
As of Monday, no other team in the Big 12 has rescheduled or postponed any matches due to medical reasoning, according to Big 12 Sports.
The Wildcats and Red Raiders will reschedule their match sometime in November, per the release.
Tech will open their season at the John Walker Soccer Complex on Sept. 18 to compete against Baylor at 7:15 p.m.
