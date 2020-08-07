For the first time in school history, Tech soccer earned the most points in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll. The Red Raiders earned 72 total points and six of the nine first-place votes.
Coming off of a season where they ranked as high as No. 13 in the national polls and had a program-best six conference wins, the Red Raiders will be returning eight of 11 starters from a team that finished with a 15-4-3 record.
Tech’s attack grew stronger over the off-season with the addition of sophomore transfer Madison Drenowatz and freshman signee Gisselle Kozarski. At the forward spot, 2016 and 2017 leading goal scorers for Tech, Jade King and Ally Griffin, will be making a return to the pitch.
On the defensive end, 2019 Big 12 Freshman of the Year Madison White will be anchoring a Tech defense that, for three seasons in-a-row, has allowed the fewest goals in the Big 12. The Big 12 All-Freshman Team honoree Hannah Anderson will be lining up alongside 2019 First Team All-Big 12 defender Cassie Hiatt at the core of a solid Tech defense.
On the hunt for the program’s first ever Big 12 soccer title, head coach Tom Stone has developed a talented foundation prior to the season that is recognized by coaches league-wide.
