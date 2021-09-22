Texas Tech soccer will kick-off conference play Thursday night at John Walker Soccer Complex at 7 p.m. against the Oklahoma Sooners.
The Red Raiders are 7-1-1 this season with their only loss a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Arizona State. Tech is coming off of a 3-0 win over Eastern Washington in which freshman forward Ashleigh Williams scored all three goals.
Williams and senior forward Kirsten Davis lead the team in goals for the season, each having six. Davis is the designated leader of the offense while Williams has made her presence felt off the bench.
The Sooners are 4-5-1 and coming off of a 1-0 loss to SMU over the weekend. Oklahoma outshot the Mustangs 14-2 but didn't capitalize.
These two teams have tied the past three times they have faced each other. Both are looking to start conference play 1-0 after each had shortened 2020 seasons.
Head coach Tom Stone said his defense needs to provide a full 90 minute performance once conference play starts. But that he has been impressed with the product on the field.
The game can be streamed on ESPN+ for subscribers.
