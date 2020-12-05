After a convincing 80-46 win over Troy on Friday, the Texas Tech men’s basketball team will look for two-in-a-row against Grambling State on Sunday.
Tech is currently ranked 17th in the AP Top 25 national poll. The Red Raiders have a 3-1 record, with their singular loss coming against 10th ranked Houston.
Leading the team in scoring is junior guard Mac McClung, who has averaged 18.5 points per game so far this season, according to Tech Athletics.
McClung’s 74 points scored through four games are the 18th most among all college basketball players who have played in four games, according to Sports Reference.
In addition to McClung’s scoring frenzy, the Red Raiders have gotten a big contribution from freshman guard Micah Peavy.
Peavy was highly touted out of high school, so his talent is not a surprise, but his production has been eye-opening.
After earning a spot in the starting lineup for the past four games, Peavy now ranks 39th in total points, 66th in total rebounds and 13th in total assists among all freshmen in college basketball, according to Sports Reference.
Grambling State comes into Lubbock owning a 1-2 record through two games.
The Tigers are led by junior guards Cameron Woodall and Cameron Christon. The duo is averaging a combined 23.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season, according to Grambling Athletics.
This is one of Tech’s final three non-conference games before beginning Big 12 play on Dec. 17 against Kansas.
Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU.
