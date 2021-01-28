In their game against West Virginia on Monday, the Red Raiders showed just how prolific their offense can be. Texas Tech scored 87 points in the bout, the second-most they have scored in a conference game this season. Junior guard Mac McClung led the team with 30 points.
Despite the high-volume night offensively, the Red Raiders allowed the Mountaineers to score 88 points, which led to their loss in the game.
“This is not Texas Tech defense,” head coach Chris Beard said after the game. “We don’t give up 90 points around here.”
The 88 points scored by the Mountaineers are the most Tech has allowed in over three years, when Seton Hall scored 89 on Nov. 30, 2017.
With 11 minutes left in the game, Tech led 64-52. West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges made a layup that cut the Red Raiders’ lead to 10 points.
The layup looked routine in the moment, but it was the start of an unbelievable offensive performance by the Mountaineers. West Virginia would go on to make 12 of their 13 final shots, not missing a single shot in their final 10 attempts.
The Mountaineers ended the game shooting 12-of-19 on three-point attempts, the second-most three-pointers made Tech has allowed this season.
“On a night where the other team is hot, you just can’t afford that many defensive breakdowns,” Beard said on his defense after the game.
Tech’s defense started the season as one of the best in the country, claiming the top spot in Adjusted Defensive Efficiency for weeks. But since conference play has started, Tech has allowed 70 or more points in four of their eight Big 12 games.
“Our identity is not the defense we’ve been putting on the floor lately,” Beard said on the recent performance of his team’s defense after the loss of West Virginia.
Despite the defensive slump, Tech’s offense has improved from its early season struggles. The Red Raiders are averaging 79.8 points per game over their last five games, according to Sports Reference. In the six games before that, Tech was averaging just 68.3 points per game.
For the Red Raiders to have a successful end to their season, finding a balance between offense and defense will be pivotal. With only 10 regular season games remaining, each one carries great weight towards building a resume for NCAA Tournament seeding.
As the season nears its end, finding a way to get both the offense and defense clicking will be pivotal for a strong finish. Perhaps even for a push towards a championship.
“Championship teams, contenders the offense helps the defense, the defense helps the offense,” Beard said following the loss to West Virginia. “We just haven’t quite found that combination in these big games.
“What we’ve gotta figure out here down the stretch -- and we will -- is how to have an offense that helps the defense and how to have a defense that helps the offense.”
