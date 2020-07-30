On Thursday, Tech announced that it will induct D’Andra Carter, Michael Crabtree, Graham Harrell, Brooke Lowrance, Chris Martin, Ronald Ross and Jason Totman into the 2020 Texas Tech Hall of Fame Class.
Spanning from 1988 to 2009, each era that these seven Red Raiders represented involved dominance in respective programs across Tech Athletics.
Over three decades ago, Chris Martin began her volleyball journey in a Tech volleyball program that was still part of the Southwest Conference. In controlling fashion, Martin became integral to the Red Raiders' success in her four-year tenure. In fact, she helped Tech to its only 30-win season in school history and also a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances, according to Tech Athletics. Martin’s career spanned from 1988 to 1991 at Tech.
Individually, Martin ranks fifth all time in the Red Raider record books with 105 career solo blocks, according to Tech Athletics. She also ranks fifth with 373 total blocks and sixth for block assists with 268. Her skillset, however, was not limited to defense, as she accumulated 146 aces on the serve for Tech, which ranks fourth all time.
Martin received SWC All-Decade second team honors as well as the Texas Tech All-Millennium Team honors while becoming only the sixth former volleyball player to be inducted into the Tech Hall of Fame.
A few years after Martin’s departure, a different Tech sporting program made history. The Tech baseball team blossomed to its only 51-win season in school history during a historic 1995 campaign. Within the system of historic head coach Larry Hays, Jason Totman helped the Red Raiders to both Southwestern Conference regular season and tournament championships. Totman led the team with 24 doubles alongside a .435 batting average, according to Tech Athletics. His batting average combined with his .560 on-base according tocentage are the second-best season averages of any Tech player in program history.
Totman’s combined averages his junior and senior years were so stellar that he earned ABCA All-Region and All-Southwest Conference honors. He also remains in the second spot on Tech’s career batting list at .407, according to Tech Athletics.
In the same year of 1995, women’s golfer Brooke Lowrance helped her team to twelfth at the NCAA Championships in Omaha as a true freshman. This was merely a steppingstone for the Lady Raiders, as the following year they secured a trip to the NCAA championship for the first time in school history.
Individually, Lowrance experienced a steady rise in stardom stemming from her freshman year. Her first tournament victory came as a sophomore when she won the Susie Maxwell Classic. One year later, Lowrance received All-Big 12 first team honors. In the same year, she won the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Invitational Tournament. As a senior, she earned second team honors and finished her career boasting the lowest stroke average in school history (77.0), according to Tech Athletics.
For her career, Lowrance finished in the top-10 of the Big 12 Tournament three times. She also paved the way for three Lady Raider NCAA Regional appearances. With her induction into the Tech Hall of Fame, Lowrance is the second women’s golfer ever to be inducted.
In 2002, Ross, as a walk-on, helped the Tech men’s basketball program to numerous historic milestones including three NCAA Tournament appearances.
The Hobbs, New Mexico, native played under legendary coach Bob Knight and pushed the Red Raiders to their first-ever Sweet 16 appearance circa 2005. Ross’ senior season was one of the most decorated of his career, as he was named Chip Hilton Player of the Year while averaging 17.5 points according to game, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists, according to Tech Athletics. Defensively, he earned spots on the Tech record book by recording a single-season high 86 steals and a career-high 204 steals.
As a point guard, Ross finished his Tech career with 1,174 points and 320 assists. Following his departure from Tech, he played 13 years of professional basketball overseas. In 2018, he returned to Lubbock as a graduate assistant under head coach Chris Beard.
On the football field, Tech quarterback Graham Harrell was beginning an illustrious career in 2005 that would go down in history. Although Harrell did not get much playing time his freshman year, he showed flashes of efficiency that would be illuminated less than a year later. As a sophomore, Harrell finished the season with 4,555 passing yards and 38 touchdowns, which is third best in NCAA history and the best season of any sophomore quarterback in Tech history, according to Tech Athletics.
At the time, Harrell dominated the Big 12 conference, leading the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns and total offense, according to Tech Athletics. On an even greater scale, he led the country in total completions with 412. The dominance of both Harrell’s sophomore and junior campaign were just the beginnings that unfolded an even more efficient senior season
In 2008, as a senior, Harrell led Tech to an 11-1 season and received numerous honors such as the Johnny Unitas Award, AT&T All-America Player of the Year and Sporting News Co-Player of the Year. He finished his senior campaign with 5,111 yards and 45 touchdowns. Harrell remains the all-time passing leader for Tech and also leads in pass attempts, completions, yards according to game and 400-yard games.
On a national scale, he ranks third all-time in NCAA history for career touchdown passes. After a decorated career at Tech, Harrell took his talents to the Green Bay Packers. Three years later, he became a coach at USC.
Around the same time Harrell was setting records on the football field, track star and national champion, Carter, was making noise as a discus thrower.
In 2009, Carter won an individual national title after a 182’02” discus throw at the NCAA Outdoor Championship. She won the discus title twice in her career at Tech, as both a junior and senior. According to Tech Athletics, Carter owns five of the farthest throws in Red Raider history and was the only thrower in school history to lead the team in discus length for four-straight years. Her expertise earned her three-time All-American honors in discus.
Owning one of the most decorated collegiate wide receiver careers in Tech history, Crabtree made his mark on both local and national record books. In his two-year career, Crabtree put his name in the Tech record books with the most receiving yards with 3,127 and the most receiving touchdowns with 41, according to Tech Athletics.
As a freshman, he set both NCAA and Red Raider records with 134 receptions, 1,962 receiving yards and 22 receiving touchdowns. Crabtree, to this day, ranks third all-time in receiving yards in a single season for the NCAA, and first among power-five receivers, according to Tech athletics. After his first year, he was the first Tech freshman ever to win the Biletnikoff Award. Just one year later, he won the award again and was the first to be honored with a two-peat.
After helping Tech to a combined 20-6 record over his two seasons alongside Hall of Fame quarterback Graham Harrell, Crabtree began an 11-year journey in the NFL.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a formal Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be announced at a later date.
