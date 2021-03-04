On Thursday, No. 18 Texas Tech defeated Iowa State 81-54 in United Supermarkets Arena. The home crowd in Lubbock continued to give Tech a home court advantage.
"They're becoming Texas Tech basketball in a lot of ways," head coach Chris Beard said on the student section at home games.
The game started slow for both teams. The Cyclones had a poor shooting start, making only one of their first seven shots. The Red Raiders made three of their first five shots but committed three turnovers in the first four minutes of the game.
As the Cyclones continued to struggle on offense, the Red Raiders capitalized on the offensive end. Tech went on a 12-2 run entering the 12-minute mark to give them an early 11-point lead.
Junior guard Kyler Edwards continued to play his best offense of the season, quickly scoring six points to start the game.
Tech continued to suffocate the Cyclones on the defensive end. Iowa State made just three of their first 16 shots from the field. This allowed the Red Raiders to extend their lead to 25-10 with less than eight minutes remaining in the half.
Just when the lead seemed comfortable for Tech, the self-inflicted wounds began. Tech’s offense quickly stalled out, going nearly six minutes without a field goal.
Iowa State quickly took advantage of the ice-cold Red Raiders, going on a 13-3 run. This allowed the Cyclones to trim the Tech lead to 35-27 at halftime.
Tech came out of the break looking much more polished than they did to close the first. Edwards scored five quick points to push the Red Raider lead back to double digits.
The Cyclones took to the three-point line to try and cut into the lead, making four of their first six three-point attempts in the half. However, Tech kept responding on the other end and went into the 12-minute mark with a 15-point lead.
The offensive clinic continued from Tech, led by junior guard Mac McClung. Ten minutes into the second-half, McClung had already scored 10 points.
Senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva joined the fun, as he scored eight points and had grabbed three rebounds with eight minutes left in the game.
The Red Raiders offense stayed hot, making six of their last eight shots heading into the eight-minute media timeout. The offensive potency pushed the Tech lead to 20 points.
The Red Raiders kept their foot on the gas, going on a 14-0 run heading into the final media timeout. The game was far out of reach by then, as Tech led 81-47.
The game ended on a positive note for Tech, as student manager Ty Larson checked into the game and drew a charge. Larson had been a student manager with the team for two seasons, but on his senior night, he was declared eligible by the NCAA and played one minute of action.
"He's just a great guy overall, and he's gonna do something special,” Santos-Silva said on Larson after the game.
As the clock ran out, Larson gave his teammates high-fives and was swarmed by a huddle. The Red Raiders won the game 81-54.
