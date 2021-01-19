On Monday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference announced that the Texas Tech men’s basketball game against TCU in Fort Worth on Wednesday, Jan. 20 would be postponed.
The conference cited “interruption guidelines” as the reasoning behind the postponement, according to their release. Both teams will work with the conference for the game to be rescheduled at some point later in the season, according to the release.
It was also announced that TCU’s game against the Texas Longhorns on Jan. 23 would be postponed as well.
Shortly after the conference announced the postponement, TCU head coach Jamie Dixon announced on his Twitter page that he had tested positive for COVID-19 during team-wide testing.
The Red Raiders would suffer another schedule change on Tuesday afternoon when their game against Iowa State was postponed, according to a Big 12 release.
The Cyclones paused all team activities on Jan. 15 due to the program’s COVID-19 protocols, according to an Iowa State Athletics release.
The Cyclones have now had four straight games postponed. The last game they played was against Tech in Ames on Jan. 9.
The back-to-back postponements come after a few months of uninterrupted games.
Earlier in the season, the Big 12/Big East Battle between Tech and St. John’s was cancelled on Nov. 30 due to COVID-19 concerns from the Red Storm, according to a Tech Athletics release.
The Red Raiders next scheduled game is against West Virginia on Jan. 25. That gives them nine days off before their next game against Baylor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.