The track and field team is set to host the Texas Tech Invitational this weekend in the Sports Performance Center. As it is the country's top meet, it feel feature premier programs including the nation's number one men's program, Florida State, and the nation's number one women's program, USC.
Joining Tech will be teams from Arizona, Florida State, Miami, New York State, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech, according to a Tech Athletics news release. There will also be teams coming from the Big 12 including Baylor and Iowa State.
Tech came out strong in last week’s meet, taking down three school records. Two of the records occurred in the women’s 60-meter hurdles and triple jump while the other record was broken in the men’s weight throw.
Ruth Usoro is now ranked ninth in the world and first in nationals after her record-breaking triple jump mark of 44'-3.25". Also, the Lady Raiders' 4x400 group of Gabrielle McDonald, Amanda Crawford, Damajahnee Birch and Jadisa Warden are ranked in the Big 12 after they ran a time of 3:38.48.
Gabe Oladipo competed last week in the Red Raider Invitational and broke the school’s record in men’s weight throw by two feet. Oladipo's mark was 69'-10.75" and placed him just outside the national top-10, according to the release.
Jacolby Shelton sits at the top of the conference in the men's 60-meter. Shelton had a career-best last week after running 6.62 in the finals. Shelton will be joined by Derrius Rogers, who is also ranked top five in the Big 12 with his season’s best of 6.67.
The Texas Tech invitational will begin at noon on Thursday with field events. The meet will last for three days, beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.
