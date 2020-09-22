The Texas Tech Athletic Department announced on Tuesday that Adrian Gregory has decided to step down as the head softball coach. This decision from Gregory is effective immediately.
After being hired in 2014, Gregory spent five seasons with the softball program and was the latest of seven head softball coaches for Tech.
During her tenure at Tech, she had 140 wins and 138 losses.
