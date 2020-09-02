Kansas State finished the 2019 season with a 5-4 conference record and an 8-5 overall record to put them towards the middle of the pack in terms of Big 12 standings.
The Red Raiders will continue their road trip against Iowa State on Oct. 10 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. The time is yet to be determined.
Last season, Tech suffered a 24-34 loss at the hands of the Cyclones at home. Iowa State rallied behind quarterback Brock Purdy, who finished the game with 378 yards passing and three touchdowns, according to ESPN. Former Red Raider quarterback Jett Duffey had 239 yards passing in the game.
In the series between Tech and Kansas State dating back to 1967, Tech has the edge over the Cyclones with 11 wins to Iowa State’s seven, according to Tech Athletics. However, Tech has lost the last four matches to Iowa State.
The Cyclones finished last season with a 7-6 overall record and a 5-4 conference record. They trailed only Baylor and Oklahoma.
Ahead of the 2020 season, the Big 12 media Preseason Poll has the Cyclones ranked fourth overall.
The Red Raiders will return home on Oct. 24 to face West Virginia at the stadium. The game time is yet to be determined.
West Virginia ranked one spot above Tech on the Big 12 media Preseason Poll with the eighth overall spot.
The series history between the Red Raiders and the Mountaineers is not extensive, as West Virginia is relatively fresh to the Big 12, joining just eight years ago. Still, the two teams have had nine matches against each other where the Mountaineers have six total wins to Tech’s three, according to Winsipedia.
In their last match, Tech won on the road in a 38-17 victory behind 354 passing yards and a 94.6 quarterback rating from Jett Duffey, according to ESPN.
Tech will then host Oklahoma, one of the most successful teams in the Big 12 of late.
The Sooners have won the last five Big 12 championships under Lincoln Riley and Bob Stoops. The Oklahoma football team has not left the top-five rankings in either the AP or coaches national poll since 2014.
They also rank atop the Big 12 media’s Preseason Poll with 888 total votes and 80 first place votes. For reference, the next-highest team had six first place votes.
In the series between Oklahoma and Tech, Oklahoma leads with 21 total wins to Tech’s six. The last match Tech won against Oklahoma was on the Sooner’s turf in 2011 when the Red Raiders upset No. 3 Oklahoma 41-38 under head coach Tommy Tuberville.
Last season, Tech fell to no. 4 Oklahoma 16-55 at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. In the same season, the Sooners finished Big 12 play with an 8-1 record and finished the season with a 12-2 overall record.
After Tech’s game against Oklahoma, they will travel to Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth to play against TCU on Nov. 7. The time is yet to be determined.
Last season, TCU finished one spot above Tech in conference standings with a 3-6 conference record and a 4-8 overall record.
In the same season, Tech fell to the Horned Frogs 31-33 in Lubbock.
Overall in the series between the Red Raiders and TCU, Tech has the edge with 32 victories to the Horned Frog’s 27 wins dating back to 1926, according to Tech Athletics. Tech most recently won in 2018 behind four receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown from Ja’Deion High.
One week after the game against TCU, Tech will host Baylor on Nov. 14 in Lubbock.
Last season, Baylor was the second-place team in the Big 12 with an 8-1 conference record and an 11-3 overall record. They trailed only Oklahoma in the standings and were the only team to remain undefeated on the road in the conference.
In the same year, Tech fell to Baylor in a close game, 33-30. The game went into overtime where Baylor capitalized on a three-play, 25-yard drive to score.
Historically, the Bears and the Red Raiders have battled since 1929, according to Tech Athletics. The series between these two programs is one of the closest between all Big 12 opponents Tech has to face, with Baylor having 39 total wins and Tech having 38 wins. Baylor, however, has won the last two matchups.
After a two-week layoff following the Baylor game, Tech will travel to Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma for its final away game of the season on Nov. 28. The time is yet to be determined.
The first match between Oklahoma State and Tech took place in Lubbock in 1935. Nearly 85 years later, the series win totals between the two teams is rather close, with Tech leading with 23 wins and the Cowboys having 21, according to Winsipedia. There have also been three draws between the teams.
Last season, Tech defeated Oklahoma State 45-35 in Lubbock.
The Cowboys concluded the season with a 5-4 conference record and an 8-5 overall record.
Now, ahead of the 2020 season, Big 12 media has voted Oklahoma State to a second-place spot in the Preseason Poll.
The final game of the Red Raider’s season will be back at home against Kansas on Dec. 5. The time for the game is yet to be determined.
In 2019, Tech and Kansas were the bottom two teams in the Big 12 conference. Kansas had a 1-8 conference record and a 3-9 overall record.
In the same season, Kansas defeated Tech 37-34.
Overall, however, Tech has 19 wins to Kansas’ two wins since 1966, according to Winsipedia. The victory by Kansas in 2019 was its first since 2001.
Although the off-season has been atypical for the football world, the Red Raiders and the rest of the Big 12 are set to begin another season of college football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.