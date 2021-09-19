Texas Tech soccer hosted Eastern Washington on Sunday afternoon at the John Walker Soccer Complex and improved their record to 7-1-1 following their first loss of the season last week to Arizona State.
The Red Raiders had several opportunities to take a lead early in the first half. Freshman midfielder Cassie Taylor attempted a shot in the third minute of the match but was blocked by the Eagles senior goalkeeper Kelsee Winston.
Then, in the ninth minute of the match, junior forward Macy Schultz got in on the action and attempted a hard shot towards the bottom right corner of the goal but was denied by Winston.
Tech's leading offensive striker senior forward Kirsten Davis attempted six shots in the first half but was off target on some and had a couple blocked by Winston.
Tech came out on top in the first half of the match as they attempted 14 total shots in the first 45 minutes, while the Eagles struggled to find any shot attempts.
Eastern Washington senior goalkeeper Kelsee Winston was a wall in the first half as she had six saves to keep the score tied 0-0 at the end of the first half.
The second half kicked off for the Red Raiders as they scored in the first minute of the second half. Freshman forward Ashleigh Williams received an assist from fellow freshman defender Macy Blackburn and turned it into the first goal of the match. Tech led the eagles 1-0 at this point.
Seven minutes into the second half, senior Jordie Harr found Williams on a cross pass and Williams converted her second goal of the game in the bottom left of the net to extend the lead to 2-0 for the Red Raiders.
Eastern Washington attempted to cut into the deficit with a shot in the 20th minute of the second half but was thwarted by junior goalkeeper Madison White.
24 minutes into the second half, Williams completed the hat trick with her third goal of the match in the top left of the net. This pushed the Red Raider lead to 3-0.
"At first I was a little shaky and nervous, but my teammate's support and the coaches support has made me better," Williams said, "And now my confidence grows every day."
Tech's defense stood tall the remainder of the match and did not allow Eastern Washington to get on the board. The game ended in a 3-0 victory for the Red Raiders.
The Red Raiders would end the game with 23 total shots while the Eagles only managed one shot on the contest. White had one save while the Eagles' Winston had eight saves during the match.
Tech had nine different players attempt a shot in the duration of the match; however, all three goals came from freshman stand-out Williams.
"This young lady is just so focused in the moment, not over her toes not freaking out, the moment's not too big," head coach Tom Stone said when reacting to Williams hat trick, "She's very calm when she has a chance to score."
Texas Tech will return to action against Oklahoma on at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at John Walker Soccer Complex.
