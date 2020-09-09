Texas Tech cross country released its 2020 fall schedule. Both men and woman will run in three regular season meets before they head to the Big 12 Championships.
Head coach Jon Murray announced that his team will kick of their season beginning Sept. 18 in Abilene at the Abilene Christian Invitational, where they will run against ACU, Baylor, TCU and UTEP.
Two weeks later, Murray’s team will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma for the Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree on Oct. 3. The last meet before the Big 12 Championships will be held at Texas’s A&M’s Arturo Barrios Invitational on Oct. 17. The Big 12 Championships will be on Oct. 30 in Lawrence, Kansas.
Four Big 12 scorers from the men’s team last season will make their return to Tech. Cornelius Kiprotich will make his appearance after having battled through an injury last season to place 18th in his first conference cross country meet ever. Luke Estes will also be joining Kiprotich to compete in his Junior season. Both sophomores Richard Taylor and Eric Maclean will be returning as well.
Grad transfer Takieddine Hedeilli could make a return on an eligibility waiver from the NCAA. That waiver is still pending.
After placing fifth at the Big 12 Championships last year, the highest rank in nine years, the women’s team is looking to lean on senior Claudrice McKoy to lead the way. McKoy is a transfer from South Plains and a four-time national champion.
Junior Binta Ka, Sydney White and senior Jazmyn Martinez, will also return to the woman’s team this season.
Tech’s cross country team will welcome in 12 new freshman runners and two junior transfers this coming Fall as well. Joanna Archer is a transfer from Monroe college with six NJCAA Championships and is named USTFCCCA Atlantic Region Women’s Track Athlete of the Year in 2020. Sharon Chumo is other transfer from Monroe college with eight NJCAA Championships. Chumo has never lost a 5k race at a national championship meet and also owns an individual title in cross country.
Tech cross country will have their first meet on Sept. 18 in Abilene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.