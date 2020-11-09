The Red Raiders will enter the season as a ranked team for the second year in a row.
Tech is ranked at 14 in this year’s poll, according to the AP. This is a spot higher than they were ranked last year when they came in at 13 following a 2019 National Championship appearance.
The Big 12 has four other teams in the Top 25. Baylor is second in the poll and received 24 first-place votes, according to the AP. Kansas is ranked sixth, West Virginia is 15 and Texas is 19.
This is only the second time Tech has been ranked in the AP Preseason Poll, according to Sports Reference.
The Red Raiders will begin their season on Nov. 25 against Northwestern State at United Supermarkets Arena.
