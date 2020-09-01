There are five freshmen on the roster: Nimari Burnett, a combo guard from Chicago, is the second highest-rated recruit in program history, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Micah Peavy is a forward from Duncanville High School. Peavy played with former Red Raider Jahmi’us Ramsey during his junior season at Duncanville. Chibuzo Agbo Jr. is a forward from San Diego, California. Tyreek Smith is a forward from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Smith was with the team last year but did not play due to an injury before the start of the season. He has used a medical redshirt and will be a redshirt freshman this season. Center Vladislav Goldin was the most recent addition to the team, committing in early July. Goldin is 7-foot-1 and from Putnam Science Academy, the same high school as former Red Raider Russell Tchewa.
The team also consists of four sophomores: Forward Terrence Shannon Jr. is returning after earning a spot on the Big 12’s All-Freshman team last season. Redshirt sophomore Kevin McCullar earned the praise of Associate Head Coach Mark Adams this summer, who tweeted the following:
“[Kevin McCullar] has the ability to lead our team as a Sophomore on the defensive end with his high IQ and defensive instincts.”
Clarence Nadolny, a guard from Montreuil, France, will rejoin the backcourt after averaging 6.1 minutes per game last season, according to Tech Athletics. Joel Ntambwe was with the team last season but was forced to sit out after his waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. Ntambwe will be a redshirt sophomore this season.
The four juniors consist of two returners and two transfers. Kyler Edwards returns after starting every game last season. Avery Benson will also be rejoining the team as a redshirt junior. Mac McClung is a transfer from Georgetown University. McClung will wear number 0 this season after Edwards offered it via Twitter during McClung’s recruitment. McClung is known for his high-flying athleticism and dunking ability.
There is one singular senior: Marcus Santos-Silva. Santos-Silva is immediately eligible after completing online classes and graduating this summer. The three-year vet from Virginia Commonwealth averaged 8.9 rebounds per game last season, according to ESPN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.