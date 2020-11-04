Tech basketball has released their non-conference schedule for the 2020-21 season. Included in the eight-game stretch are six games played at home in United Supermarkets Arena and two games played at neutral sites.
The Red Raiders will open their season with a home game against Northwestern State on Nov. 25. They will then play Sam Houston State on Nov. 27, which will also be played at home.
After their two home games, the Red Raiders will travel to Fort Worth to face the Houston Cougars on Nov. 29.
Houston is selected to win the Atlantic Athletic Conference, according to the conference’s preseason poll. Tech has faced the Cougars in ten neutral site games and has won seven of those, according to Tech Athletics.
Following their game in Fort Worth, the Red Raiders will return home to the USA for a three-game home stretch.
To begin, Tech will face St. Johns in the Big 12-Big East Alliance on Dec. 3. Former Red Raider forward Tariq Owens played at St. Johns for two seasons before transferring to Tech. Tech has lost both of their previous matchup’s against St. Johns, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will then play Grambling State on December 6. Tech leads the all-time series against the Tigers at 2-0, including a win in 2012, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will finish the home stand on Dec. 9 against the familiar opponent of Abilene Christian. The Wildcats have faced the Red Raiders 37 times in their history, with Tech winning 25 of those matchups according to Tech Athletics. Head Coach Chris Beard was previously an assistant coach at ACU.
The Red Raiders will then travel to Frisco on Dec. 12 for a neutral-site game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Red Raiders currently lead the all-time series 4-1, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will end their non-conference schedule at home against Incarnate Word on Dec. 29. Tech leads the all-time series 2-0, with both wins coming during Beard’s coaching tenure, according to Tech Athletics.
All Tech home games will be played in front of a crowd reduced to 25 percent capacity, according to a previous release by Tech Athletics.
