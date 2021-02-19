The No. 15 Red Raiders (14-6, 6-5) have not played a game since Feb. 9. After a game against Baylor was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Bears program, Tech’s back-to-back games against TCU were also postponed due to winter weather.
Now, after the longest layoff they have faced this season, Tech will look for a Top-25 win over the No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks (16-7, 10-5).
In their earlier matchup this season, the Jayhawks defeated Tech in Lubbock at the final buzzer, winning 58-57.
Junior guard Ochai Agbaji led all scorers in that matchup, scoring 23 points while making 4-of-7 three-point field goals.
Senior guard Marcus Garrett, known for his elite defensive prowess, was especially productive offensively against Tech. He scored 10 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and also had four assists.
In that first matchup, Tech was without sophomore guard Kevin McCullar due to injury. Since his return, McCullar is currently third on the team in scoring and assist average, while also ranking first in steals and rebounds per game, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore guard Terrence Shannon and junior guard Mac McClung each scored at least 20 points in the first meeting against Jayhawks. That was one of two times the pair has scored at least 20 points each in a game this season, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will look for more offensive production from junior guard Kyler Edwards and senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva, after each player failed to score in the first meeting against Kansas.
Tech is 7-2 in games this season where Edwards has scored at least 10 points, and 7-0 when Santos-Silva reaches the double-digit scoring mark.
The game will tip-off at 1 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN. There will also be a radio broadcast on Double T 97.3 (KTTU-FM).
