In line with the Big 12 Conference’s nine-plus-one schedule format, Tech chose to host Houston Baptist as its only non-conference game on Sep. 12.
This one-game contract includes a $400,000 payment as guaranteed by Tech to the visiting Houston Baptist. The contract also states that the Huskies must undergo NCAA recommended COVID-19 procedures prior to the matchup, according to a release from Tech Athletics.
Despite this being the first matchup between the Red Raiders and Houston Baptist, the Huskies have several coaches and staff members that have ties to Tech. Zach Kittley, the offensive coordinator for Houston Baptist, was a former graduate assistant for Tech. Tyler Schovanec, the running backs coach, was on the Red Raider staff, and Jared Kaster, the offensive line coach, played four years for the Tech football program.
Houston Baptist is part of the Southland Conference. They finished the 2019 season with a 5-7 record and have not emerged above .500 since they joined the FCS.
Against other FCS schools, the Red Raiders boast a 23-1 record and have won 19 in-a-row to date.
