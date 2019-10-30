Texas Tech’s volleyball team hosted No. 1 Texas on Wednesday in the United Supermarkets Arena. The Longhorns remained undefeated in Big 12 play after sweeping Tech in three straight sets by scores of 25-20, 25-21 and 25-21.
The Longhorns took the first set 25-20 with .400 hitting percentage and three team blocks. Senior Emily Hill recorded four kills in the first set while sophomore Alex Kirby had eight assists and two kills of her own. Longhorn’s sophomore outside hitter, Brionne Butler led the way offensively for Texas, recording five kills on a .833 hitting percentage.
Texas claimed the second set 25-21, despite the Red Raiders getting off to a hot start and leading 7-1. The Longhorns fought back behind senior Micaya White, who recorded six kills in set number two, and freshman Asjia O’Neal, who had three blocks in the set.
The third set wasn’t much trouble for the Longhorns, winning 25-21 and leading the whole set. Texas jumped out to an early 6-0 lead and did not look back. White finished with 14 kills for Texas to lead them offensively. O’Neal lead the way defensively and finished with five blocks.
Coach Tony Graystone talked about his team’s efforts and was proud of the way they played.
“We played well. We know going in there was one rotation that we didn’t match up very well at all and sure enough that one got us every set so, it was just a struggle to get out of that one rotation. The (rotations) we were supposed to well in we did so, we gotta clean it up in one matchup and other than that we played really well,” Graystone said.
For the Red Raiders, Hill led the team in kills with 13, Kirby finished with 28 assists and Kylie Rittimann recorded a career-high three serving aces.
The Longhorns came into Wednesday’s match leading the Big 12 in serving aces but were only limited to four by Tech. Graystone said that this was a crucial part of the game plan that executed well.
“(Serving) was a big part of the game plan. We knew that the first time we played them we didn’t serve very well. We were definitely more prepared tonight and we had a good serving night on our end,” Graystone said.
The Red Raiders will play Kansas at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 in Lawrence, Kansas. Tech drops to 14-9 on the season and 4-5 in Big 12 play after the loss to Texas.
