On Thursday, the Texas Tech baseball team announced an exhibition game against the Texas Rangers Instructional League team to be played at Dan Law Field in Rip Griffin Park 3 p.m. Oct. 25, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The Rangers Instructional League team is playing a 17-game schedule in against various Major League Baseball organizations in Arizona throughout October, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The Rangers will wrap up their schedule with games against Tech, Dallas Baptist, Baylor and Texas Christian University, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The games will be at the respective colleges home stadiums in late October.
The Red Raiders held their first fall practice on Sept. 19 and the game against the Rangers is the first scheduled exhibition of the fall, according to Tech Athletics.
Fans are welcomed to attend the game, with no cost for admission. The concessions will be open but in a limited capacity, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.